Northern Trust Corp Has $6.21 Million Stock Position in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,985 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,705 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.09% of Flexion Therapeutics worth $6,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLXN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 380.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,187 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 17,571 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FLXN opened at $8.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $11.40.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $26.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Melissa Layman sold 2,624 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $32,931.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

