Northern Trust Corp Has $6.38 Million Stock Position in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 694,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,913 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Pearson worth $6,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pearson during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Pearson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pearson by 26.6% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Pearson by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pearson in the fourth quarter worth $161,000.

NYSE PSO opened at $11.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.37. Pearson plc has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $11.90.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.1885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.35%.

PSO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pearson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

