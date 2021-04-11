Northern Trust Corp Has $6.42 Million Holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,071 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.19% of TransMedics Group worth $6,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 307.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John F. Carey sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John F. Sullivan sold 9,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $212,728.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,243.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 303,435 shares of company stock valued at $9,787,023. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

TMDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $16.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransMedics Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $31.76 on Friday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 10.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.07 and its 200-day moving average is $22.56. The company has a market capitalization of $869.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 2.16.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 131.35%. Analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

