Northern Trust Corp Has $6.46 Million Position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,295 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.21% of Camden National worth $6,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Camden National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Camden National in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Camden National by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Camden National during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camden National alerts:

Camden National stock opened at $47.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Camden National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $715.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $49.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.64 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 27.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Camden National Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Camden National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. White bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,790.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at $116,505.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.