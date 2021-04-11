Northern Trust Corp Has $6.52 Million Stock Position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 16,615 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.50% of Miller Industries worth $6,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Miller Industries by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 65,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 16,823 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Miller Industries by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Miller Industries by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MLR opened at $46.00 on Friday. Miller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $47.57. The stock has a market cap of $524.91 million, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.48.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $178.34 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

