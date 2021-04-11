Northern Trust Corp Has $6.55 Million Stock Position in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,476 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.95% of Vapotherm worth $6,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Vapotherm in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Ferris Capital LLC increased its position in Vapotherm by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the third quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the third quarter worth approximately $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

VAPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vapotherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Vapotherm from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $55,820.00. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $171,300 in the last three months. 34.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:VAPO opened at $23.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.54 and a 12-month high of $54.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.27 million, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of -1.50.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.58 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 51.59% and a negative net margin of 47.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.