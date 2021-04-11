Northern Trust Corp Has $6.57 Million Position in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,662,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,129 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.06% of Aegon worth $6,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEG. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Aegon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Aegon by 14.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 64,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Aegon in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in Aegon by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 57,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 22,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 33,348 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aegon alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

Shares of AEG opened at $4.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.37. Aegon has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $5.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.0727 dividend. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.22%.

About Aegon

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aegon (NYSE:AEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.