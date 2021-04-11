Northern Trust Corp Has $6.59 Million Stake in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,204 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.01% of Origin Bancorp worth $6,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 76.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 382.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $42.77 on Friday. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.96 and a 200-day moving average of $30.19.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Origin Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

