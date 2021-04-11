Northern Trust Corp Has $6.68 Million Stock Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,883 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.88% of A10 Networks worth $6,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATEN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 206,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 64,769 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,570 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,893,972 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,395,000 after buying an additional 241,625 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 291,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 23,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

In other A10 Networks news, CFO Brian Becker sold 8,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $74,462.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,448 shares in the company, valued at $372,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 16,536 shares of company stock worth $154,138 over the last three months. 23.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ATEN opened at $9.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $732.22 million, a P/E ratio of 73.24 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average is $8.75. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $11.86.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $62.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.85 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 13.20%. On average, research analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

