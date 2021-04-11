Northern Trust Corp Has $6.70 Million Position in Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,910 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.97% of Watford worth $6,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Watford by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Watford by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watford during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watford by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Watford by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Arch Capital Group Ltd. sold 460,800 shares of Watford stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $15,971,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTRE opened at $34.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $693.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Watford Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $36.79.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $227.68 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Watford Holdings Ltd. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, umbrella liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial automobile, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

