Northern Trust Corp Has $6.72 Million Holdings in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,186 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.85% of Forrester Research worth $6,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Forrester Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 56.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Forrester Research from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

In related news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $46,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,040.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,658 shares of company stock valued at $164,712. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FORR opened at $41.82 on Friday. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.14 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.02 and its 200-day moving average is $41.32. The firm has a market cap of $799.77 million, a P/E ratio of 63.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $120.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

