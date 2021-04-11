Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 762,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,965,000 after acquiring an additional 77,625 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $13,206,000. Strategic Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,306,000. Finally, RFG Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,211,000.

Shares of VBK opened at $281.14 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $156.62 and a twelve month high of $304.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $279.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

