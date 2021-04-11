Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,323 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.13% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $6,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPMT. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth $252,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,062,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,623,000 after acquiring an additional 36,781 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 168.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 177,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 26,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE GPMT opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.49.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Several research firms have commented on GPMT. Raymond James raised their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.