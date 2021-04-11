Northern Trust Corp Makes New Investment in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 244,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,718,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.09% of Sotera Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth about $510,000.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Shares of SHC stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $23.84 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.33.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.29 million. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.50 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Sotera Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.32.

In other news, CEO Michael B. Jr. Petras sold 817,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $21,351,506.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 13,512,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $352,948,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,371,973 shares of company stock worth $375,395,935.

Sotera Health Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.