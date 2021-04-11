Northern Trust Corp Purchases 131,536 Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 1,386.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,536 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.07% of Kingsoft Cloud worth $6,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 210,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,153,000 after acquiring an additional 124,286 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,007,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $745,000. 18.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KC opened at $44.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.04 and its 200-day moving average is $47.12. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Kingsoft Cloud’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

KC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

