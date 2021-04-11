Northern Trust Corp Purchases 29,987 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,987 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.55% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics worth $6,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARQT. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT opened at $26.62 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $39.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.74.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.09. On average, analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARQT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

In related news, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 9,949 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $330,804.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 901,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,969,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $52,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $899,405.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

