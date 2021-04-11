Northern Trust Corp Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,437,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 118,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 702,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,895,000 after buying an additional 195,368 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $168.08 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $86.95 and a 1 year high of $173.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.40.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

