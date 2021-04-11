Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,525 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.48% of International Seaways worth $6,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INSW. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in International Seaways by 63.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in International Seaways by 525.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 94,131 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in International Seaways by 3.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

INSW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Seaways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Shares of International Seaways stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.14. International Seaways, Inc. has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $29.30. The company has a market cap of $536.49 million, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.30.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.29). International Seaways had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 26.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

