Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,688 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.26% of SeaSpine worth $6,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SeaSpine in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 268.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 52,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 31,204 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

In related news, Director Renee Gaeta sold 2,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $53,377.60. Insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPNE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research upped their price target on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

SPNE stock opened at $21.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.52. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The company has a market capitalization of $612.85 million, a PE ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.24.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 27.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.