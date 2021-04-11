Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,043 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.66% of Century Aluminum worth $6,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 185.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 11,075 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the third quarter valued at about $183,000. 53.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on CENX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of CENX opened at $14.93 on Friday. Century Aluminum has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.59.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $389.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.80 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.