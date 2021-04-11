Northern Trust Corp Sells 12,789 Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,789 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.68% of WideOpenWest worth $6,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 4.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,259,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,918,000 after buying an additional 107,833 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 240.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 29,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 114,925 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on WOW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

WOW stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.48 and a beta of 1.60. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.68 million. Sell-side analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

