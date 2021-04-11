Northern Trust Corp Sells 12,864 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 384,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,864 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.87% of Avid Technology worth $6,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Avid Technology by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Avid Technology by 57.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 340,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 124,581 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the third quarter worth about $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVID shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Avid Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Shares of Avid Technology stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.24.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Technology news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $58,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,650,626.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Claman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $104,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,887 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,632.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $684,140 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

