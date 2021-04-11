Northern Trust Corp Sells 13,893 Shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 351,769 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,893 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.47% of The First of Long Island worth $6,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,849,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,013,000 after purchasing an additional 80,263 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in The First of Long Island by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 761,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,594,000 after buying an additional 7,731 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 492,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,795,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 21,317 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 161.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 155,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 95,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIC opened at $21.90 on Friday. The First of Long Island Co. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.53.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.68 million. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 10.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The First of Long Island’s payout ratio is presently 43.43%.

FLIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

