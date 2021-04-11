Northern Trust Corp Sells 14,032 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,032 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $6,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 409,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,671,000 after buying an additional 42,085 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,282,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,491,000 after purchasing an additional 192,822 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,978,000.

VGK stock opened at $65.19 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $43.30 and a 12-month high of $65.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.11.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

