Northern Trust Corp Sells 17,779 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,779 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.14% of AdvanSix worth $6,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the 4th quarter valued at $3,367,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the fourth quarter valued at about $445,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AdvanSix in the fourth quarter valued at about $407,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in AdvanSix in the third quarter worth about $939,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASIX opened at $28.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.93 million, a PE ratio of 46.08 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.53. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $30.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.05.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $340.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.00 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 1.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ASIX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

