Northern Trust Corp Sells 18,644 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,137 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,644 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.14% of Customers Bancorp worth $6,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 67,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CUBI. TheStreet raised Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

NYSE CUBI opened at $32.17 on Friday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $33.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.89.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $146.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.69 million. Research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Steven Issa sold 1,881 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $42,228.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James T. Collins sold 953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $30,333.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,307 shares of company stock worth $1,105,472 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

