Northern Trust Corp Sells 19,171 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,075,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,171 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.09% of Cenovus Energy worth $6,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1,524.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,972,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,707 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter worth $278,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 556,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 460,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth $6,040,000. Institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

NYSE:CVE opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.81. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $8.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 3.12.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVE shares. Desjardins raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from $7.00 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.05.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.