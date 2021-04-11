Northern Trust Corp Sells 24,935 Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 599,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 24,935 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.98% of Tenneco worth $6,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tenneco by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,693,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,157,000 after buying an additional 103,412 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,712,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 562,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Tenneco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 484,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tenneco by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 304,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 173,785 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $67,599.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 187,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $2,070,371.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,943,890 shares of company stock worth $138,953,044. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEN stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average is $10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The stock has a market cap of $848.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.68. Tenneco Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $13.12.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEN. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

