Northern Trust Corp Sells 25,083 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,928 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,083 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.17% of American Software worth $6,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in American Software in the first quarter worth $156,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in American Software by 107.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Software in the third quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

In other American Software news, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $147,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 16,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $331,306.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 76,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,306.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,089 shares of company stock valued at $737,735. 9.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMSWA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on American Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Sidoti lowered American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

American Software stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. American Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $675.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.26 and a beta of 0.51.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $27.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.75 million. American Software had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.23%.

American Software Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

