Northern Trust Corp Sells 29,015 Shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,015 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.11% of PLDT worth $6,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHI. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLDT in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in PLDT by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLDT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PLDT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of PLDT by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLDT stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. PLDT Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $35.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.85.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $989.76 million during the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 22.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PLDT Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.5882 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from PLDT’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.52. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

About PLDT

PLDT Inc operates as a integrated telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and intelligent data processing and implementation, and data analytics insight generation services, as well as business infrastructure and solutions.

