Northern Trust Corp Sells 4,229 Shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,229 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.42% of Omega Flex worth $6,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Omega Flex by 10.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Omega Flex by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Omega Flex by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Flex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 402.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

In related news, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $3,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 844,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,577,937. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 34,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,000,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,404 shares in the company, valued at $117,508,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

OFLX stock opened at $152.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.18 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.63. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.95 and a 12-month high of $193.60.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $31.63 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.