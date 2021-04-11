Northern Trust Corp Sells 4,331 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,331 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.64% of EverQuote worth $6,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 60,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 30,438 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in EverQuote by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in EverQuote by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in EverQuote by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,580,000 after buying an additional 142,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of EverQuote from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

Shares of EVER stock opened at $36.33 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.52 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -117.19 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.99.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.79 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 1,799 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $63,486.71. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 117,945 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,279.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $80,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 204,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,282,946.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,396 shares of company stock worth $4,383,873 over the last 90 days. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

