Northern Trust Corp Sells 53,348 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,396,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,348 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.47% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $6,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Iron Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $247,770.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,961.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.97. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

AMRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.