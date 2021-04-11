Northern Trust Corp Sells 7,255 Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,255 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.71% of Turning Point Brands worth $6,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 276,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,302,000 after acquiring an additional 27,552 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,110,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TPB shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

NYSE:TPB opened at $51.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.08 and its 200-day moving average is $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.10. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $61.08. The firm has a market cap of $979.52 million, a P/E ratio of 125.22 and a beta of 0.58.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The business had revenue of $105.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Turning Point Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

Turning Point Brands Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.