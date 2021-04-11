Northern Trust Corp Sells 77,218 Shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,140,220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 77,218 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) were worth $6,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 321.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 79.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,907 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 165,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the first quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. 0.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHU opened at $6.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. China Unicom has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $9.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related, information communications technology, and business and data communications services.

