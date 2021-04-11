Northern Trust Corp Sells 98,114 Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 98,114 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.15% of Cooper-Standard worth $6,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

CPS stock opened at $32.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.57 and a 200 day moving average of $31.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $47.85.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $696.88 million for the quarter.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.