Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 451,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,927 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.03% of Ellington Financial worth $6,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 202.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,066 shares during the last quarter. 62.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFC opened at $17.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 43.34, a quick ratio of 43.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.80. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $17.83.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.06 million. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 65.93%.

EFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Ellington Financial Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

