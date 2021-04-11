Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,150 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.86% of Energy Recovery worth $6,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Recovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

In other Energy Recovery news, CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 43,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $626,434.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 96,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,932.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 9,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $135,302.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,315.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,715 shares of company stock valued at $3,514,951 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

ERII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

ERII opened at $18.65 on Friday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.28.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 20.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Recovery Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.