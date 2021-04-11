Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Stolper Co

Stolper Co increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman makes up 2.2% of Stolper Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Stolper Co’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.1% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 55.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the first quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 22,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.8% during the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NYSE NOC opened at $339.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.45. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $357.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $54.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 4,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,797.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $1,664,045.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.08.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.