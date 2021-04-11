Novo (NOVO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $419.00

Novo (CURRENCY:NOVO) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One Novo coin can now be bought for about $20.93 or 0.00035004 BTC on popular exchanges. Novo has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $419.00 worth of Novo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Novo has traded 48.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Novo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00067795 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.52 or 0.00296874 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $441.29 or 0.00737971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,674.90 or 0.99794586 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00019828 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.72 or 0.00795557 BTC.

Novo Profile

Novo’s total supply is 124,402 coins and its circulating supply is 65,134 coins. Novo’s official Twitter account is @novocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Novo’s official website is novocurrency.com . The Reddit community for Novo is https://reddit.com/r/novocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Novo is www.facebook.com/novocurrency

Buying and Selling Novo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Novo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Novo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.