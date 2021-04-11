NPCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $117.00 (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. In the last seven days, NPCoin has traded down 31.9% against the U.S. dollar. One NPCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. NPCoin has a total market capitalization of $173,007.81 and approximately $117.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003599 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000032 BTC.

NPCoin Profile

NPCoin (CRYPTO:NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @npcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “NPCcoin is an SHA256d Proof of Work (PoW) / Proof of Stake (PoS) based cryptocurrency. PoS rewards are 30% for the 1st year, then 20% for the 2nd, 3rd year 15%, 4th year 10%, and then 7%. “

NPCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

