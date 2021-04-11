Nuco.cloud Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Nuco.cloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. Nuco.cloud has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $48,101.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00068609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.19 or 0.00296480 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005067 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $442.73 or 0.00736657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,095.59 or 0.99992015 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00018718 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.08 or 0.00795467 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Nuco.cloud

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,513,196 coins. Nuco.cloud’s official message board is nuco.cloud/news . Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco . Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud

Nuco.cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuco.cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nuco.cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

