Nuggets (NUG) 24-Hour Volume Tops $5,171.00

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Nuggets coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nuggets has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Nuggets has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and $5,171.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00068885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.87 or 0.00297562 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.28 or 0.00732440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,250.41 or 1.00230777 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.98 or 0.00801815 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00018383 BTC.

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

