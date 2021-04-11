NULS (NULS) Trading Up 8.9% Over Last 7 Days

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last week, NULS has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. NULS has a market cap of $138.02 million and $101.66 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for $1.39 or 0.00002317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NULS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00069186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.71 or 0.00295558 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.24 or 0.00743027 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,726.48 or 0.99897013 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00018733 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $475.40 or 0.00795138 BTC.

About NULS

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.