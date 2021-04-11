NuShares (NSR) Achieves Market Cap of $1.97 Million

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One NuShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NuShares has a total market cap of $1.97 million and $5.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NuShares has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NuShares alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00025276 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 101.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000639 BTC.

NuShares Profile

NuShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,856,365,532 coins and its circulating supply is 5,506,083,414 coins. The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

Buying and Selling NuShares

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NuShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.