NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. NuStar Energy reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $2.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $2.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $386.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.87 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 25.87%. NuStar Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

NS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised NuStar Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

In related news, EVP Daniel S. Oliver sold 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $120,120.00. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NS. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 18.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 15.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $17.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.76. NuStar Energy has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $20.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.76%.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

