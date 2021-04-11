NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.48. NuVasive reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $2.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $291.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.51 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

NUVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,160,418 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $65,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at $61,449,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 605,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,112,000 after acquiring an additional 81,321 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth $33,505,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in NuVasive by 11.5% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 559,037 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,650,000 after buying an additional 57,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.71. The stock had a trading volume of 373,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,643. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $69.28.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

