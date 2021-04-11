Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 16,348 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,449 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,348 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.50% of NuVasive worth $14,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,803 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $68.71 on Friday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $69.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.60 and its 200 day moving average is $54.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $291.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.51 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NuVasive from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

