Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 64,399 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 490,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,399 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.74% of Revance Therapeutics worth $13,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

In related news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $842,216.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,703.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,240 shares of company stock worth $1,701,711. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $28.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.42. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,818.87% and a negative return on equity of 85.72%. On average, analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.