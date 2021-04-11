Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Grand Canyon Education worth $14,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 4.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOPE opened at $112.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $73.90 and a one year high of $114.48.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $238.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.14 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.75.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.67, for a total transaction of $1,086,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,736.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total value of $240,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,453.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $12,190,336 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

